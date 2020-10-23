Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Lakers Players For ‘Bragging’ On Instagram

The Lakers are champions, once again, which obviously warrants a celebration in Los Angeles. But Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks certain players need to stop “bragging” on Instagram.

Social media has become a staple in the lives of athletes everywhere, especially following championship wins. Lakers players have posted frequently since beating the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals earlier this month. But Shaq thinks the “bragging” needs to stop.

“You know what I don’t like as a player? Its a lot of (Lakers) players on their little Instagram bragging like they were the reasons they got the championship. I ain’t gon’ say no names,” O’Neal mentioned on ‘The Big Podcast With Shaq,’ via Clutch Points.

There’s no way of knowing who Shaq is talking about here. He didn’t mention any specific names. But he’s clearly upset by the social media activity of some Lakers role players.

“I know you know who I’m talking about,” Shaq continued. “Stop it. Frontrunner. Bandwagon jumper. Stop it. Post one pic and sit your a** down.”

He’s obviously not talking about LeBron James or Anthony Davis. And probably not Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard or Alex Caruso, either. Each has been rather moderate on social media since winning the title.

There’s one obvious suspect here: Kyle Kuzma. There’s no evidence suggesting Shaq is bothered with Kuz’s social media presence. But the Lakers’ bench player has been more social-media active than usual since helping the Lakers win the championship.

Kuzma has been a source of frustration for Lakers fans and players, both past and present. NBA fans even started a petition last month to stop Kuzma from getting a ring if the Lakers did indeed go on to win the title.

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t one to become unhinged too often, but he clearly believes the Lakers’ celebration has gone on long enough.

[The Big Podcast With Shaq]