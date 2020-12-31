Shaquille O’Neal Explains How LeBron Can Surpass Michael Jordan

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate will never go away, but the conversation could definitely change depending on what the four-time NBA champion does over the next few years.

James inched a tad closer to Jordan this past season, as he led the Lakers to their 17th title. He’s still two championships away from tying Jordan, but he accomplished something that we may never see again. The former No. 1 overall pick won a Finals MVP with a third different franchise.

While there are plenty of NBA players and fans who currently refuse to label James as the greatest of all time, Shaquille O’Neal believes things could change if James can capture two more rings.

O’Neal opened up about LeBron-Jordan debate during an appearance on ‘All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson & Bryant McFadden.’

“I think LeBron is looking to tie Kobe and tie Jordan with championships,”Shaq said, via CBS. “If he tied Mike, I think people will probably lean a little bit more towards LeBron being the best player in the world.”

In terms of playing style, James might be the most versatile player in NBA history. He can score with the best of them, guard all five positions, and elevate his teammates.

James is third on the all-time scoring list, as he trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

Some fans won’t call James the greatest of all time even if he wins six titles. However, that doesn’t change the fact that he’s one of the best to ever grace the hardwood.

At 36 years old, James is still very capable of leading the Lakers to another championship. We’ll see in the coming months if he can continue to improve what is already an eye-popping résumé.