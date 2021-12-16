Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Anthony Davis

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade, the hope was that he’d carry their offense for years to come. While that may eventually happen, the All-Star forward is struggling this year.

During the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Davis’ production this season.

O’Neal thinks highly of Davis, but he just doesn’t believe the former No. 1 pick is playing up to his potential right now.

“The last week I saw some LeBron stats, I’ haven’t seen no AD stats,” O’Neal said. “I speak from an experienced place. If you’re going to be a one-two punch, be a hell of a one-two punch. Don’t let the one who’s the older of the one-two punch do this, do that. He’s very talented. He’s shooting 19 percent from the three-point line.

“LeBron got Western Conference Player of the Week, and had fun while doing it. What are you doing, Mr. AD? I haven’t heard your name mentioned all year. If you’re going to be a one-two punch, make sure you step up.”

"I haven't heard your name mentioned all year…step up."@SHAQ has a message for AD on this week's episode of #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/syvvhiZ9Kk pic.twitter.com/P3zpvUiBXF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 16, 2021

Davis is averaging 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Those are solid numbers, but the Lakers need Davis to be more assertive if they’re going to make a championship run.

The good news for Davis is there’s still plenty of time for him to turn this season around.