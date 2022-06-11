Shaquille O'Neal Makes Strong Claim About Hypothetical Lakers-Warriors Matchup

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "The Frank Caliendo Cast." While on the show, he discussed a hypothetical matchup between the early 2000s Lakers and the Steph Curry-led Warriors team.

O'Neal made it very clear that he believes the Lakers would take down the Warriors.

In fact, O'Neal thinks the Lakers could've toyed with Curry and the Warriors if they were all able to face off in their prime.

"We would've let Steph Curry drive to the basket and I would have laid his little ass out a couple times," O'Neal told Caliendo. "Period."

Kevin Durant pushed back against this narrative, which led to O'Neal firing off an emphatic response.

"I [don’t] have to stop anyone, I have to be stopped, which is impossible to do,” O’Neal told Durant. “Well it was, I’m old now."

Who would you take in this hypothetical showdown: the Lakers or Warriors?