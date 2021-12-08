Shaquille O’Neal Names The 1 Thing Lakers Need To Fix

Earlier Tuesday night, former NBA great Charles Barkley had a harsh message for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

“Listen, Anthony Davis, you’ve got to play better,” he said. “I said on the first night: if the Lakers are gonna be any good, it was all gonna be on you. Anthony Davis, you know I like you as a person, but you ain’t doing what you’re supposed to do.”

Barkley isn’t the only one concerned about Davis’ level of play during the 2021-22 season so far. Former Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal also chimed in, suggesting AD needs to play better if the Lakers want to compete in a crowded Western Conference.

Here’s what Shaq had to say.

"AD has to dominate."@SHAQ on what the Lakers need to turn their season around. pic.twitter.com/0FKZvcWyTp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 8, 2021

“Well Charles makes a great point, Mr. AD has to pick it up,” he said. “When you have a one-two punch, that one-two punch needs to be equal. We keep talking about LeBron and we all know LeBron is great, but Mr. AD has not played great. 19-percent from the three-point line is unacceptable for a player of his caliber. And the way he’s been playing is not acceptable.”

Statistically speaking Davis is playing better than he was last season. However, most of that production has come without LeBron James on the floor.