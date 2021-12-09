Shaquille O’Neal Reacts To Staples Center Name Change

There may be a lot of people unhappy about the Staples Center changing its name, but Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal is not one of them.

The Staples Center will officially become Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day. Crypto.com reportedly paid $700 million for the naming rights to the building back in November, and the transformation of the arena has already begun.

On this week’s episode of “The Big Podcast,” Shaq expressed his approval for the move. His reasoning is that the building belonged to him and Kobe Bryant, so the Staples Center sign should be retired along with the name.

Interestingly, Shaq’s comments are in line with what Bryant’s widow Vanessa said when news of the naming right deal went public last month.

“Forever known as ‘The House That Kobe Built,’” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Vanessa Bryant keeping it 💯 💜💛 (via vanessabryant/IG) pic.twitter.com/fLjiXk0mUW — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) November 17, 2021

The inaugural game at Crypto.com Arena will take place on Christmas Day when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets.