Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His Pick For The NBA’s MVP

The NBA’s 2019-20 MVP award went to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the voting was not close. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James finished in second place, receiving just 16 of 101 first-place votes.

LeBron, who unlike Giannis is still alive in the postseason, was not happy with the results.

“Pissed me off. That’s my true answer,” James said after a Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. “It pissed me off, because out of 101 votes, I got 16 first-place votes. That’s what pissed me off more than anything.

“You know, not saying that the winner wasn’t deserving of the MVP. But that pissed me off. And I finished second a lot in my career, either from a championship, and now four times as an MVP.”

While most of the basketball world believes Giannis was a deserving MVP, former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal would go with LeBron.

Shaq said on Inside the NBA that LeBron is clearly still the best player in basketball. So, he should get the MVP award, even if Giannis had a more-impressive regular season.

While Giannis might have the MVP, LeBron has a chance to do something that the Bucks star hasn’t: win a championship.

LeBron is going for his fourth NBA Finals win this year. The Lakers and the Nuggets are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on TNT.