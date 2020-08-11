Shaquille O’Neal Reveals The Shrine He Built For Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant weren’t always on the best of terms during and after their time together with the Lakers. However, there was always love and respect between the two.

After Kobe’s tragic death in January, Shaq’s emotional reaction to the news said all that needed to be said about the relationship between the two. Even to this day, the big man has found a way to honor the Black Mamba.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shaq shared a touching message to Kobe’s widow Vanessa while revealing the Kobe Bryant shrine he has set up in his house.

“I actually got a shrine in my house that I put up,” Shaq told Entertainment Tonight.“See the shrine I put up in my living room? So I definitely think about them every day and the world is doing a great job of keeping them alive.”

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were two of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

During their time together in LA, Kobe and Shaq won three NBA titles and reached the Finals on four occasions. Without question, they are one of the great duos in league history.

[ Clutch Points ]