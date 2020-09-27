Shaquille O’Neal Says The Lakers Have 1 Preferred Finals Opponent

One half of the NBA Finals is set. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night. LeBron James locked up his 10th NBA Finals appearance with the win.

Los Angeles’ NBA Finals opponent has not been set yet.

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics are set to play Game 6 on Sunday evening. Miami leads Boston, 3-2, in the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to Shaquille O’Neal’s sources, the Lakers have one preferred NBA Finals opponent. The Lakers reportedly want the Heat.

“Something tells me they want the Miami Heat,” O’Neal said on TNT following the Lakers’ win. “I’m not allowed to give you my sources, but I know they want the Miami Heat.”

According to Shaq’s sources, the Lakers want to play the Miami Heat in the finals (🎥 TNT) pic.twitter.com/Vye5G5asYf — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 27, 2020

LeBron James, of course, played for the Miami Heat for four seasons, winning two NBA championships. Things didn’t exactly end on the best of terms, so perhaps LeBron and Co. are out for some revenge against Pat Riley’s franchise.

Miami and Boston will play Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

The NBA Finals will begin on either Wednesday or Friday night, depending on the result of tonight’s Game 6.