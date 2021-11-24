Shaquille O’Neal Sends Clear Message After LeBron James Suspension

The verdict is in. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t believe LeBron James‘ strike to Isaiah Stewart’s face was intentional.

LeBron was fighting Stewart for positioning for a rebound during the Lakers-Pistons game last Sunday night. During the physical play, LeBron appeared to look back at Stewart while swinging his arm and striking Stewart in the face.

Stewart proceeded to try and engage LeBron multiple times, but was held back by just about his entire team. Luckily, officials were able to calm things down by ejecting both LeBron and Stewart from the game.

Many seem to believe LeBron intentionally struck Stewart in the face, which video evidence seems to support. Shaq believes otherwise. One of the all-time greats doesn’t buy that LeBron hit Stewart on purpose because he’s never been that kind of player.

"LeBron's been in the league 18, 17 years, he's never been that guy… But Stewart reacted like he was supposed to react."@SHAQ reacts to the LeBron-Isaiah Stewart altercation. pic.twitter.com/JVzoyD3Qb5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 24, 2021

As expected, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel sides with LeBron James as well.

“It’s unfortunate. We all know that LeBron is one of the classiest guys in the league that plays the game the right way at all times,” Vogel said regarding LeBron’s suspension.

The good news is the Lakers will be without their leader for just one game.

He’ll return to the court on Wednesday night when Los Angeles takes on the Indiana Pacers.