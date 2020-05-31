Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shares Heartwarming Kobe Bryant Photo

It’s been four months since the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. The basketball world and Calabasas, California community continues to mourn.

Few were more affected by the tragic accident than the O’Neal family. Shaquille played with Kobe on the Lakers, winning three championships, and their families grew close in recent years. Kobe developed a strong relationship with Shaquille’s son, Shareef.

Shareef and Kobe were actually texting on the morning of the crash. Shaq’s son shared his final message from Kobe on social media.

The former UCLA Bruins big man, who recently transferred to LSU to play for his dad’s school, spoke to Sports Illustrated about the text.

The text message remains as the screen saver on O’Neal’s phone. And of course, as the loss of Kobe was tough for so many of us, it was especially difficult for those who knew him. To his credit, O’Neal did say the tragedy changed his focus and renewed his commitment to basketball tenfold because he believed Bryant would want him to do well. When I asked him if that would qualify as Mamba Mentality, he agreed.

Shareef O’Neal shared a heartwarming Kobe Bryant photo on Instagram on Saturday.

That’s Shareef wearing the same jacket that Kobe did following one of his championships with the Lakers.

Rest in peace, Kobe.