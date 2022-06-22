Shareef O'Neal Has Big Workout: NBA World Reacts

CHICAGO,IL - MAY 15: G League Prospect, Shareef O'Neal poses for a portrait during the 2022 G League Elite Camp on May 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images) Randy Belice/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Shareef O'Neal was at the Lakers practice facility for a pre-draft workout.

O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, has drawn interest from a handful of teams during the NBA Draft process. In addition to receiving interest from the Lakers, he had visits scheduled with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.

All that being said, working out for his father's former team had to be a special moment for O'Neal.

As you'd expect, O'Neal's workout with the Lakers generated a plethora of reactions on social media.

Some fans are skeptical that O'Neal has what it takes to play for the Lakers.

Others, however, are optimistic O'Neal can reach his full potential in the NBA.

O'Neal started his college career at UCLA. However, a heart condition ultimately forced him to miss his freshman season. He eventually transferred to LSU.

During his two year-stint at LSU, O'Neal averaged 2.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

O'Neal admit that he wasn't on the same page with his father when it comes to staying in the draft process.

"We kind of bump heads about this process," O'Neal said, via ESPN. "He wanted me to stay in school. I wanted to better myself through this. He knows I'm working out with teams. But I'm not going to lie, we ain't talked about this. I'm kind of just going through it. He didn't do any pre-draft workouts; he just got straight on the [Orlando Magic], so it's a different grind."

The NBA Draft will take place this Thursday night.