Shareef O'Neal Posts Simple Message Amid Lakers Workout
On Thursday night, Jovan Buha of The Athletic had interesting information to share regarding former LSU forward Shareef O'Neal.
O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, has an upcoming workout set with the Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, he has visits scheduled with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.
Shortly after this report from Buha went public, O'Neal went on Twitter to share a message to his followers.
"All of this is earned," O'Neal tweeted.
O'Neal started his college basketball career at UCLA. Unfortunately, a heart condition forced him to miss his freshman season. He appeared in 13 games before transferring over to LSU.
During his two year-stint at LSU, O'Neal averaged 2.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Initially, O'Neal planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal. However, it appears he now has his sights set on the NBA Draft.