Skip Bayless has engaged in hundreds of absurd sports debates over the years, but his latest debate may be his most absurd yet.

LeBron James is one of the best athletes of all-time, regardless of sport. So much so, plenty of analysts and fans have daydreamed about No. 23 taking his talents to the gridiron. LeBron could’ve been a major weapon in the passing game, as he would’ve likely suited up at tight end had he chosen football over basketball.

LeBron debates have generally only revolved around LeBron vs. Michael Jordan or what would’ve happened if No. 23 chose football. But the newest LeBron debate involves the basketball superstar stepping into the ring with Mike Tyson.

The LeBron vs. Mike Tyson debate has been a joke for most. Tyson would mop the floor with LeBron if the two got in the ring. Skip Bayless agrees. But it’s still absurd he even engaged the debate during Undisputed on Thursday morning.

Why LeBron would have no chance against Tyson in a fight. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 9, 2020

Luckily, LeBron doesn’t have to worry about taking a few punches from Mike Tyson anytime soon. Instead, No. 23 is gearing up for the resumption of the NBA’s 2019-20 regular-season.

The Lakers enter the Orlando bubble as the overall favorite to win the NBA Finals. LeBron is looking to win his fourth NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers resume their season on July 30th against the L.A. Clippers. LeBron won’t have to face Mike Tyson, but he will have to take on Clippers superstar SF Kawhi Leonard.