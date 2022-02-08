Skip Bayless Has Blockbuster Trade Suggestion For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the season as one of the favorites to win the NBA title.

However, a few months into the season, LeBron James and company aren’t in great position in the Western Conference. Sports personality Skip Bayless has a trade in mind for the Lakers to help them get back into contention: trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall.

“You’re stuck with Westbrook, but have one safety valve and that’s in Houston,” Bayless said. “John Wall, reportedly, is available. [The Lakers] have to throw in their, what, 2027 first round draft choice? It’s ridiculously far out there, so just throw it in. Take his money because he is way less of a liability than Russell Westbrook.

Bayless went on to say that Westbrook is “destroying” the Lakers chance at a ring. He suggested LeBron James and Anthony Davis have a better shot at winning a title with Wall than Westbrook.

Can the Lakers trade Westbrook before Thursday's deadline? "You're stuck with Westbrook, but have one safety valve and that's in Houston. John Wall is less of a liability than Russ. LeBron and AD have a better shot with Wall than with 0 rings playing." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/CqFM833KOz — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 8, 2022

It’s an interesting trade proposal that has been floated by plenty of other fans and analysts alike. It also wouldn’t be the first time the pair has been traded for each other – if it happens.

The Houston Rockets traded Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Wall and other assets just over a year ago.

Should the Lakers trade Westbrook?