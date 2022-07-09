Skip Bayless Makes Absurd Claim About Russell Westbrook, Lakers

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

It appears Skip Bayless has made criticizing Russell Westbrook his newest hobby.

Earlier this summer, Bayless referred to Westbrook as "Westbrick." This led to a fiery response from the Lakers guard.

On Friday night, Bayless decided to take yet another shot at Westbrook.

While watching the Lakers-Suns game, Bayless said that rookie guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will help out LeBron James next season more than Westbrook can.

"I'll say it again: Scotty Pippen Jr. just knows how to play basketball - how to get to the rim and the line, how to disrupt on defense. He will help LeBron far more than Westbrook did last season," Bayless tweeted.

This is just an outrageous take from Bayless.

For starters, we don't even know if Pippen will be on the Lakers' active roster for the 2022-23 season. He's still an unproven player at this time.

As for Westbrook, his future in Los Angeles is also uncertain. And if he does stay on the Lakers for another year, we'd imagine he'll perform a bit better than he did last season.