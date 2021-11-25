During overtime on Wednesday night, Lakers star LeBron James pointed out a pair of fans sitting courtside to the security crew. Those fans were ultimately ejected from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This incident involving James and two Pacers fans was the center of attention in the NBA world last night. Countless fans and media members shared their thoughts on the situation, including Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless.

Bayless, who is almost always critical of James, didn’t really appreciate how the four-time NBA champion handled this situation.

“And yes, we definitely will talk about the LeSnitch incident that happened at tonight’s game in Indianapolis,” Bayless tweeted on Wednesday night.

The nickname “LeSnitch” started trending on Twitter, as Bayless’ tweet received nearly 13,000 likes.

James, meanwhile, explained his side to the story during his postgame press conference.

“There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words,” James told reporters. “That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player.”

James and the Lakers will be back in action on Friday night against the Kings.