Solomon Hill Responds To Criticism Of LeBron James Injury Play

LeBron James suffered a major setback to his MVP-caliber season on Saturday as his Los Angeles Lakers took on the Atlanta Hawks. The 36-year-old was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after getting rolled up on early in the game.

The injury occurred during a scramble for a loose ball as James battled Hawks’ forward Solomon Hill for possession. As the Lakers star bent down to try and corral the ball, Hill dove low to try and wrangle it away. In doing so, he put pressure on James’ ankle, causing it to roll over and send the 6-foot-8 forward to the ground in pain.

The Hawks went onto to take the game 99-94, extending their impressive winning streak under Nate McMillan, but the focus remained on the play that left LeBron injured. Critics of Hill started to question if the Hawks forward took out James on purpose to give his team a leg up.

Soon after the game finished, the Hawks swingman took to Twitter to explain himself, revealing that he’d already talked to LeBron about how the play was an accident.

“Would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely… he knows that. that’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery,” Hill wrote on Saturday.

Hill’s response came in the wake of comments made by Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell who questioned if the dive was a “basketball play” when asked after the game.

“I really don’t feel like it was a loose ball…He had to go thru his legs to get the ball…I don’t feel like he tried to do it, but those are the things that you should look at,” Harrell said, per Michael Corvo.

Given the video and Hill’s comments, it doesn’t seem like there was any ill-will between the two players after the accidental injury. Hopefully, the focus can turn towards James’ recovery rather than looking back on what could’ve gone differently.