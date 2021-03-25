Sports World Reacts To HBO’s Casting For Larry Bird

The Spun

HBO’s upcoming series about the 1980s “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers wouldn’t be complete without featuring Boston Celtics star Larry Bird.

According to multiple reports, HBO has cast comedian/actor Bo Burnham to play Bird in the show. Burnham will be part of a very solid cast which also includes Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss and Sally Field as Jessie Buss.

Burnham, who has starred in the films “Promising Young Woman” and “The Big Sick,” has also appeared on the shows  “Parks and Recreation” and “Key and Peele” and has released multiple comedy albums and standup specials.

Burnham might not seem like the obvious choice for Bird, but he’s plenty talented and also happens to be 6-foot-5, which is a plus.

News of this casting has generated a variety of reactions from around the sports and entertainment worlds.

The HBO series on the Lakers was ordered in December 2019, but there is no definitive release date for it yet.

We’ll definitely be checking it out when it does drop though.


