Sports World Is Remembering Kobe Bryant On Thursday

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Three years ago today, the sports world lost the legendary Kobe Bryant. He was involved in a fatal helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in Calabasas, California.

Bryant's impact on his fan base was bigger than basketball. His "Mamba Mentality" is something that could be implemented in any lifestyle.

The Hall of Famer's work ethic and dedication to his craft were also such admirable traits. In fact, those traits are what led to him being a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star.

With all that said, basketball fans around the world are honoring Bryant's legacy this Thursday.

"You were player that introduced me to basketball," one fan said. "From copying your moves in the gym and dreaming I could one day be like you to now just trying to be the best person I can be in everything I do, thank you for your influence on my life Kobe. Mamba Mentality."

"Hard to believe it's been 3 years since that awful day," a second fan wrote.

"Won’t ever forget it. We were selling our house and had an open house that day. I was sitting and watching tv while people toured the basement, and that’s when I heard. The couple came upstairs and my face gave me away. They said 'what happened?!' 3 of us talked/cried for 30 mins," another fan tweeted.

As you can see from the reactions, Kobe Bryant will never be forgotten.

Hopefully, the NBA pays homage to the "Black Mamba" this Thursday.