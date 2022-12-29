Look: Sports World Is Speculating About LeBron's Future

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

LeBron James made some head-turning comments during Wednesday night's postgame press conference.

With the Lakers struggling right now, James wants the basketball world to know that he's not content with losing. Even at this stage in his career, "The King" wants to win championships.

"I'm a winner and I want to win. And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships," James told reporters. "That has always been my passion. That has always been my goal since I entered the league as an 18-year-old kid out of Akron, Ohio.

"And I know it takes steps to get there, but once you get there and know how to get there, playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It's not in my DNA anymore. So we'll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years."

NBA fans believe James was sending a message to the Lakers' front office. If things don't get better, he'll want out.

"Bron ain't wrong! @lakers y'all better LISTEN to what he's saying," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "he gone."

"Slowly, LeBron is no longer holding back. He is starting to be louder and clearer to the front office to stop wasting his damn time," a third fan wrote.

James agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Lakers in September.

Unless something changes very soon, it seems like the Lakers are destined to waste another year of James' greatness.