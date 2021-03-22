Sports World Pays Tribute To Former Lakers Star Elgin Baylor

The basketball world received terrible news on Monday when the Los Angeles Lakers announced the passing of the legendary Elgin Baylor. He was 86 years old.

“Former Lakers player and Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor passed away peacefully of natural causes today in Los Angeles at the age of 86,” the Lakers announced on Monday. “Baylor was surrounded by his wife, Elaine, and his daughter, Krystal.”

Elgin Baylor: Forever part of our Lakers Family. pic.twitter.com/zcRhVUSSmx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 22, 2021

Elgin Baylor is one of the greatest players of his generation and widely considered as one of the greatest of all-time. He played 14 seasons for the Lakers, spanning from 1958 to 1971. He was an 11-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection. Baylor was a double-double wrecking machine, averaging 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game during his career.

The basketball world is mourning the loss of an NBA icon. Plenty have taken to social media to pay tribute to Baylor and send condolences to his family and friends during this time.

“Lakers legend Elgin Baylor earned NBA All-Star honors 11 times and had 10 First Team All-NBA appearances. Just let that sink in,” wrote NBA insider Marc Spears. “The Hall of Famer was also exciting Jordanesque athlete before Michael Jordan and AVERAGED 27.4 points, 13.5 points and 4.3 assists for his career.”

Lakers legend Elgin Baylor earned NBA All-Star honors 11 times and had 10 First Team All-NBA appearances. Just let that sink in. The Hall of Famer was also exciting Jordanesque athlete before Michael Jordan and AVERAGED 27.4 points, 13.5 points and 4.3 assists for his career. pic.twitter.com/6pgd2m0shx — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 22, 2021

Take a look at other various Elgin Baylor tributes below.

RIP to all-time NBA legend Elgin Baylor. One of the best, ever. pic.twitter.com/Ipx9UFa4Pu — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 22, 2021

Elgin Baylor was the bridge between the Minneapolis and L.A. Lakers, an incredible talent who played 14 seasons for the Lakers, and made the All-NBA 1st Team a remarkable 10 times. The Hall of Famer was critical to establishing a culture of winning. All thoughts go to his family. https://t.co/ht1Vux220W — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 22, 2021

elgin baylor laid the foundation for how the modern nba wing plays. he will be missed but his influence will live forever. rip pic.twitter.com/Mux6ZSIGyh — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 22, 2021

Elgin Baylor made a tremendous impact on the NBA, both when he played and in the following years. His legacy will not be forgotten.

We’re sending our condolences and well wishes to Elgin’s family and his close friends during this difficult time.