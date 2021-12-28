Sports World Reacts To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Message For LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has long championed LeBron James as a worthy advocate for his work outside of the game of basketball. But on Monday, the league’s all-time leading scorer took aim at the Los Angeles Lakers star over a recent Instagram post.

Writing on his Substack, Abdul-Jabbar blasted James on Monday, calling an Instagram post that the 36-year-old shared of the popular “Spider-Man” meme which appeared to show three identical superheroes pointing at each other labeled as “COVID,” “cold,” and “flu,” a “blow to his worthy legacy.”

Abdul-Jabbar wrote that the “implication [of the post] is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press.”

The NBA legend went on to dispute the message that he felt was conveyed in James’ post. He then called upon the current Lakers star to speak up in favor of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“While LeBron is a necessary and dynamic voice critical of police brutality against the Black community, he needs to be the same necessary and dynamic advocate with vaccines, which could save thousands of Black lives right now. The racism is just as real—and just as lethal—in both cases,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote in closing.

The NBA legend’s full letter can be found here:

Abdul-Jabbar hasn’t been afraid to call out athletes for their actions in the past. Just earlier this year, he penned a scathing message to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who skirted the truth about his vaccination status earlier this offseason.

The latest post from the former Lakers great challenged the NBA’s most well-known, current star in James. As a result, Abdul-Jabbar’s message quickly circulated around the sports world.

Kareem doing the job of the sports media, because the sports media is afraid to criticize Lebron… even tho they'll rip lesser players and of course rip you, the public, if you dare say something similar. https://t.co/7CathuRQTw — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) December 27, 2021

Kareem had TIME today for LeBron https://t.co/nBIsL33Z9J pic.twitter.com/igiRfFZFVZ — Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) December 27, 2021

Kareem should reach out to LeBron personally. He definitely has the means to connect with him. Putting stuff like that out in public forum almost never ends well — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) December 27, 2021

Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s final message to LeBron James. Powerful. pic.twitter.com/df1tzrnZvn — John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) December 27, 2021

Kareem takes issue with LeBron James comparing COVID-19 to a cold and the flu in his IG post Saturday. "The meme’s implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses… Well, since he asked, let me help him out by explaining the difference." https://t.co/6STiKlJ048 — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) December 27, 2021

James hasn’t responded to Abdul-Jabbar just yet, but the nature of the Substack post will surely attract the attention of the Lakers forward in the coming days.