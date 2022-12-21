Sports World Reacts To Jeanie Buss' Big Announcement

EL SEGUNDO, CA - September 20: Jeanie Buss, CEO / Governor / Co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, appears as the Lakers host a 2021-2022 season kick-off event to unveil and announce a new global marketing partnership with Bibigo, which will appear on the Lakers jersey at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is adding another ring to her collection. On Wednesday, TMZ Sports confirmed that Buss is engaged to Jay Mohr.

According to TMZ, Buss and Mohr have been "quietly" dating since 2017. They frequently attended Lakers games together.

Mohr has been involved in comedy since the early-1990s. He has been credited for work as an actor, host, radio personality and stand-up comedian.

Some fans congratulated Buss on social media when they found out this news. Others, however, took a comedic approach to this situation.

"Almost forgot they were an actual thing well at least someone in the Lakers organization is getting a ring," one fan said.

"Despite how I feel about her and Rob’s organizational nonchalance this year, I can’t get mad at her for pursuing happiness in her life," another fan wrote. "Congrats to them."

Buss was previously engaged to former NBA coach Phil Jackson. They eventually split up in 2016.

Mohr, who was married to Nikki Cox for 10 years, also ended his relationship in 2016.

We'd imagine Mohr will attend at least a few Lakers games in the coming months.