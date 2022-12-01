Sports World Reacts To LeBron James, Media Drama

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Following the Lakers' win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, LeBron James decided to ask every reporter at his press conference a question.

James wants to know why he hasn't been asked about an old photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that has surfaced on social media. The photo shows Jones among a group of white students blocking the path to North Little Rock High School for six Black students.

The reason James wants to be asked about this photo is because he faced a ton of questions from the media about Kyrie Irving's controversy earlier this fall.

"I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo," James said. "But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that."

James continued, "It seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it — but it seems like it's just been buried under, like, 'Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on.' And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven't received that question from you guys."

There are a lot of basketball fans who believe James is justified for bringing this up during Wednesday's press conference.

This was a strong statement from James, there's no question about it.

James also made a statement on the court last night, scoring a game-high 31 points.