Sports World Reacts To LeBron's Big Investment News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It seems like everyone is getting involved in the pickleball craze these days, even LeBron James.

James, along with fellow NBAers Kevin Love and Draymond Green, is part of an ownership group buying stake in a Major League Pickleball team. The location of the team has not been announced, but MLP recently expanded from 12 to 16 franchises.

James is apparently a believer in the future of the sport and is willing to invest his own money in this venture.

Today's news has definitely gotten more people talking about pickleball.

Pickleball, which combines tennis, badminton and ping pong, is still a relatively young sport, having been invented in 1957.

Major League Pickleball was founded in Texas back in 2021 and has already attracted Drew Brees, Bucks owner Marc Lasry and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk as owners.

Now, you can add King James to that list.