Steph Curry Has 3-Word Description Of Rivalry With LeBron

We’re one half away from the Lakers vs. Warriors NBA play-in contest being finalized.

Golden State locked up the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference on Sunday, defeating Memphis. Los Angeles will secure the No. 7 seed barring a second half collapse by Portland against Denver on Sunday evening.

This will set up a contest between the Lakers and the Warriors with the No. 7 seed on the line. The loser of the game will play the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game. The loser of that game will miss out on the postseason.

LeBron James and Steph Curry have played on bigger stages – they met in the NBA Finals from 2015-18, after all – but this should be another really fun matchup.

Curry described his “rivalry” with LeBron in three words: “You expect greatness.”

Steph Curry on his rivalry with LeBron James: "You expect greatness…It just brings out another level of intensity and excitement." — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) May 16, 2021

Curry and the Warriors took down LeBron and the Cavs in the NBA Finals in 2015, ’17 and ’18. Of course, LeBron got the better of Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals – one of the greatest postseason series of all-time.

Hopefully we’ll get another classic contest between Curry and LeBron in the play-in game this week – assuming it’s Lakers vs. Warriors, after all.