Steph Curry Has A Message For Every NBA Player Tonight

On Thursday night, the National Basketball Association made its triumphant return to televisions across the United States.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans got the party started with a contest against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. In the first game back since March, the Jazz walked out with a 104-102 win.

New Orleans jumped out to an early lead, but Utah closed well over the final two quarters. Not long after the Jazz won the first game of the restart, LeBron James and the Lakers took the court for a contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Before tip-off, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry sent a message to the players. He loves seeing the NBA back on TV, just like the fans.

“I love every one of my NBA brother out there! Welcome back,” he said on Twitter.

Curry and the Warriors are not part of the NBA’s restart thanks to a disastrous start to their season. After losing Kevin Durant in free agency, the team also lost Klay Thompson to an injury.

Curry suffered a broken hand early on and that was it for Golden State. Despite not playing in the restart, the star point guard is still clearly locked in on NBA play.

LeBron and the Lakers currently have a 13-9 lead over Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in the first quarter.