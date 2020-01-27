Steph Curry Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

The NBA community is mourning Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. Bryant’s passing has revealed the monumental impact he had and will continue to have in the sports world. Warriors star Steph Curry is the latest to offer his reaction to Bryant’s passing.

Curry’s sudden emergence in the NBA came around the same time Bryant was struggling to remain healthy at the tail-end of his legendary Lakers career.

The Lakers and NBA legend clearly had a big impact on the Warriors guard. Curry posted a heartfelt message for Kobe and Gianna on Sunday night.

Curry’s clearly struggling with the tragic news.

“A lot of questions right now,” Curry said on Instagram. “Our faith is being tested…but all I can say is thank you. May you and Gianna rest easy!”

Many NBA fans share similar feelings. There are plenty of questions and confusion in the sports community. But Kobe’s legacy will continue to live on.

The former Lakers guard was the centerpiece of some of the best teams in NBA history. The Kobe-Shaquille O’Neal duo remains one of the most dominant in the history of the league.

Kobe and Gianna will be remembered by their on and off the court impact. Curry’s reaction to their tragic deaths sums up exactly how most feel during this difficult time.