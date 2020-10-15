Stephen A. Names The Lakers’ Biggest Threat Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a great chance at winning back-to-back championships as long as Anthony Davis and LeBron James are healthy next season. That being said, it won’t be easy getting through a loaded Western Conference.

During this Thursday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. Smith revealed the biggest threat to the Lakers for the 2021 season.

Teams like the Clippers and Nuggets will certainly be in the mix for a championship, but Smith thinks the Warriors provide the toughest challenge.

“It will be the Golden State Warriors standing in the way of the Los Angeles Lakers,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “With Klay Thompson and Steph Curry coming back, they got a draft pick in the draft, and Draymond is there as well. If Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are healthy, look the hell out.”

Smith believes Golden State will make it to the Western Conference Finals at the very least.

.@stephenasmith says the Warriors will be the biggest threat to the Lakers repeating next season. "It will be the Golden State Warriors standing in the way of the Los Angeles Lakers … LOOK THE HELL OUT!" pic.twitter.com/mWdtFlsiVN — First Take (@FirstTake) October 15, 2020

Golden State has the championship pedigree that other contenders in the Western Conference lack.

The only reason the Warriors weren’t successful this past season is because Curry and Thompson were nursing injuries. They should be at full strength for next season, and they might have a new starter on their roster depending on what the team does with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

One thing is for sure, fans would be in for a treat if we get to see Davis and James take on Curry and Thompson with a trip to the Finals on the line.