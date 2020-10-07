Stephen A. Says There’s 1 Other NBA Player On LeBron’s Level

LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for over a decade, no one can deny that. That being said, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes there’s another superstar that is on the four-time MVP’s level.

On Wednesday’s edition of First Take, Smith was asked how big the gap is between LeBron James and everybody else in the NBA. His answer was somewhat surprising, as he said “There is no gap between LeBron James and Kevin Durant as far as I’m concerned.”

Durant missed this entire season due to a torn Achilles. However, Smith doesn’t want to dismiss the two-time champion just because he wasn’t able to play.

As for other superstars in the NBA, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard, Smith doesn’t believe they’re on LeBron’s level.

“I felt like LeBron was the MVP this season. I don’t think the ‘Greek Freak’ is on his level. We’ve talked about Kawhi Leonard, but don’t get me started with Max proclaiming Kawhi Leonard to be the guy.”

Even at 35 years old, James is still considered the best in the league. Through the first four games of the 2020 NBA Finals, he’s averaging 27.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

Until the basketball world gets to see Durant back on the hardwood, James will probably be considered the king of the court by a wide margin.

