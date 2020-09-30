The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Released His NBA Finals Prediction

Stephen A. Smith at the Warriors vs. Thunder game.OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

We’re a couple of hours away from tipoff at the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Miami Heat this year. Los Angeles is attempting to win its first championship since Kobe Bryant won his fifth in 2010, while Miami is seeking its first title since Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Co. won it all in 2013.

LeBron is now on the Lakers, in his second year with the franchise. He and Anthony Davis will lead Los Angeles against Miami.

The Heat, meanwhile, are a surprise NBA Finals team. Jimmy Butler has led Miami on a deep postseason fun that few – if any – expected. But now they’re here and no one should be underestimating them.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has released his prediction for the 2020 NBA Finals. Smith is taking the Lakers to beat the Heat in six games. He also has LeBron James winning the NBA Finals MVP.

The Lakers are the clear favorite heading into the 2020 NBA Finals, though the Heat have out-played everyone in their path so far.

Game 1 of the Los Angeles vs. Miami NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. this evening.

The game will be televised on ABC.


