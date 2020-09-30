Stephen A. Smith Has Released His NBA Finals Prediction

We’re a couple of hours away from tipoff at the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Miami Heat this year. Los Angeles is attempting to win its first championship since Kobe Bryant won his fifth in 2010, while Miami is seeking its first title since Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Co. won it all in 2013.

LeBron is now on the Lakers, in his second year with the franchise. He and Anthony Davis will lead Los Angeles against Miami.

The Heat, meanwhile, are a surprise NBA Finals team. Jimmy Butler has led Miami on a deep postseason fun that few – if any – expected. But now they’re here and no one should be underestimating them.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has released his prediction for the 2020 NBA Finals. Smith is taking the Lakers to beat the Heat in six games. He also has LeBron James winning the NBA Finals MVP.

My NBA Finals prediction!! pic.twitter.com/n4jaWZnOXg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 30, 2020

The Lakers are the clear favorite heading into the 2020 NBA Finals, though the Heat have out-played everyone in their path so far.

Game 1 of the Los Angeles vs. Miami NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. this evening.

The game will be televised on ABC.