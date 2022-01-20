The Spun

Stephen A. Smith at the Warriors vs. Thunder game.OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ struggles continued on Wednesday night, losing to the Indiana Pacers at home. It was a disappointing performance to say the least.

On the latest episode of Get Up, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith commented on the current state of the Lakers. He believes changes are coming for the historic franchise.

“I can assure you something is going to happen before the trade deadline,” Smith said. “I don’t know whether it’s a player being moved or a coach being fired. As the Lakers presently stand, this is unacceptable. Magic Johnson put out those code words on Twitter – put Jeanie Buss’ name in it. All I’m going to tell you is I’ve known Magic Johnson for a quarter century. I don’t have to talk to him directly to tell you what he’s thinking.”

Smith added that Los Angeles is an average team at best right now.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is reportedly on the hot seat, which isn’t much of a surprise considering the way this season has played out.

Even if the Lakers choose to fire Vogel in the middle of the season, there’s no guarantee that’ll light a fire under this year’s roster.

The Lakers will try to have a bounce-back performance on Friday night against the Magic.

