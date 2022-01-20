The Los Angeles Lakers‘ struggles continued on Wednesday night, losing to the Indiana Pacers at home. It was a disappointing performance to say the least.

On the latest episode of Get Up, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith commented on the current state of the Lakers. He believes changes are coming for the historic franchise.

“I can assure you something is going to happen before the trade deadline,” Smith said. “I don’t know whether it’s a player being moved or a coach being fired. As the Lakers presently stand, this is unacceptable. Magic Johnson put out those code words on Twitter – put Jeanie Buss’ name in it. All I’m going to tell you is I’ve known Magic Johnson for a quarter century. I don’t have to talk to him directly to tell you what he’s thinking.”

Smith added that Los Angeles is an average team at best right now.

.@stephenasmith calls out the Lakers 😳 "Change is coming. Now I don't know if it's going to mean via a trade or Frank Vogel getting fired. … As the Lakers presently stand, this is unacceptable!" pic.twitter.com/KmHeh6kumn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 20, 2022

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is reportedly on the hot seat, which isn’t much of a surprise considering the way this season has played out.

Even if the Lakers choose to fire Vogel in the middle of the season, there’s no guarantee that’ll light a fire under this year’s roster.

The Lakers will try to have a bounce-back performance on Friday night against the Magic.