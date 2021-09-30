Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He’s Hearing About Anthony Davis

There’s very little debate that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA. However, there are still some lingering questions about his drive and his ability to stay healthy and in-shape.

Those concerns were addressed by new Lakers addition Russell Westbrook on Wednesday. The nine-time All-Star, who’s known for giving 110 percent in everything he does on a basketball court, said that it’s his job to “push” Davis at every practice and game this upcoming season.

“He’s one of a kind,” Westbrook said of Davis on Wednesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “There’s nobody like him who can do everything he’s able to do at his size. And my job is to make sure I continue to push him each day, each practice, each game, so he can be at the top of his game each and every night.”

Davis missed 36 games last year due to an injury and his play suffered as a result. He posted career-lows in rebounds (7.9) and blocks per game (1.6) and averaged just 21.8 points, his lowest total since his second year in the league.

With Westbrook’s latest remarks coming before Davis’s 10th season in the NBA, Stephen A. Smith has started to grow a bit concerned. The ESPN host expressed his confusion about how the Lakers big man can return to a team that has LeBron James not being in the best shape that he can be in.

“How could you have a teammate like LeBron, that just delivered you your first title ever… and I’m not insulting Anthony Davis, I’m asking a question because it’s something I would ask him to his face… If you didn’t do all that you could physically to have yourself in peak condition, how could you allow that to happen to you when you know you’re playing with a champion?” Smith asked on Thursday’s episode of First Take. “… How could you have that slippage? So it’s great that Russell Westbrook is [in Los Angeles].”

After Jay Williams countered in defense of Davis by pointing out the condensed nature of the last few NBA season and the toll that the schedule has taken on player’s bodies, Smith summed up his final thoughts on the Lakers big man and his conditioning.

“I know LeBron is a freak of nature. But, I would be pretty embarrassed if a dude that is older than me is consistently, consistently, consistently in better shape than me, when we have the same profession. That would bother me,” Smith said of Davis.

.@stephenasmith has an issue with some of the things he's heard about Anthony Davis' off-season conditioning. "I would be pretty embarrassed if a dude that is older than me is consistently, consistently, consistently in better shape than me." pic.twitter.com/gZQk0ZcqBY — First Take (@FirstTake) September 30, 2021

Davis, 28, is an integral piece of the puzzle for the Lakers and will need to be at the top of his game if Los Angeles hopes to get back to the NBA Finals this upcoming year. He said after Westbrook’s comments that he’s ready to be pushed and take on that challenge to give his team the best possible opportunity to win.

Time will tell if Davis can live up to those expectations and give the Lakers his all during the 2021-22 season.