Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where He Ranks LeBron All-Time

Legendary sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has revealed where he ranks LeBron James all-time in the history of the NBA on Monday. Despite LeBron winning his fourth NBA Championship Sunday night, Smith still has a player ranked ahead of him.

LeBron’s only fault in his otherwise spotless NBA career is his NBA Finals record. Prior to this season, the King was just 3-6 in the NBA Finals, though, those losses aren’t completely his fault. Nonetheless, LeBron improved his NBA Finals record Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers demolished the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Sunday night to win the championship. LeBron took home his fourth NBA Finals MVP award, as well.

Despite another championship, Stephen A. Smith still thinks Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all-time, with LeBron at No. 2.

“LeBron James is on the Mount Rushmore of basketball! No. 2 all-time in the history of basketball,” Smith said on Monday.

.@stephenasmith considers LeBron James to be the second-best player in the history of basketball, and people still say he's hating! "If that's hating, what the hell is love?!" pic.twitter.com/euU7UnJpSy — First Take (@FirstTake) October 12, 2020

The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate rages on. But it’s a bit overstated at this point.

Jordan went 6-0 in his NBA Finals appearances. LeBron, meanwhile, has taken his team to the championship 10 times, winning four titles.

Everyone has an opinion on which player’s the greatest. What say you?

After winning his fourth NBA championship Sunday night, LeBron isn’t done playing basketball just yet. He still has a chance to win a few more titles, as long as Anthony Davis stays put in Los Angeles.