Stephen A. Smith Thinks The Lakers Should "Strongly Consider" Trading LeBron James

During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith revealed that he believes the Los Angeles Lakers should trade LeBron James.

"I want to announce to the American public that I think the Los Angeles Lakers should strongly consider trading LeBron James," Smith said. "That's what I believe. Now, a lot of people are gonna lose their minds because the brother is 37 and he's in his 19th year and he just averaged 30 [points per game] and if the team was better he would've been an MVP candidate without question.

Smith continued: "I'm telling you this is no shade at all. It's a testament to his greatness and a compliment to him that I'm saying this is what the Lakers should consider. The Los Angeles Lakers as presently constructed are going nowhere."

Trading away James would undoubtedly derail the Lakers' chances of being a contender in 2023, there's no doubt about that. That being said, Smith pointed out that Los Angeles is already dealing with a loaded Western Conference.

At the very least, moving on from James would allow the Lakers to acquire some assets for the future.

The odds of the Lakers trading James are pretty slim, especially since he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season.

With only one year remaining on James' deal, the Lakers will most likely try their hardest to put a championship core around him.