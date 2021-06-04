Stephen A. Smith Says Lakers’ Championship Window Is ‘Over’

The Los Angeles Lakers’ quest for another NBA championship was cut short on Thursday night, as they were unable to force a Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns.

Health was a huge factor for the Lakers this season, especially in the playoffs. Anthony Davis couldn’t play more than a couple of minutes in Game 6 due to a groin strain. Meanwhile, LeBron James struggled to attack the rim at a high rate ever since he sprained his ankle in late March.

Even though Los Angeles plans on rebuilding its roster and coming back with a win-now mindset next season, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes the franchise’s championship window has officially closed.

“It’s over. It’s over because Klay Thompson is coming back and the Golden State Warriors are coming. It’s over because Donovan Mitchell is a bonafide superstar – Dwyane Wade 2.o – and the Utah Jazz might very well come out of the West,” Smith said on Get Up. “It’s over because [Nikola] Jokic is the man doing his thing. He’s about to win league MVP. Michael Porter Jr. has elevated with the absence of Jamal Murray, and Jamal Murray is coming back. “It’s over because Kyrie, KD and James Harden ain’t going nowhere in Brooklyn. It’s over because the Milwaukee Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. It’s over because Joel Embiid won’t always be hurt, Ben Simmons isn’t going nowhere, Seth Curry and the rest of the crew in Philadelphia coached by Doc Rivers will have something to say.”

Smith listed all these reasons before pointing out that Los Angeles has a few notable flaws it’ll need to take care of this offseason.

While there’s no denying James and Davis’ talent, both of them have obstacles to overcome if they want to get back in the title picture.

“I gave you about six or seven different reasons before I even brought up Father Time, injury-prone Anthony Davis and the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers did this to themselves,” Smith added.

The majority of the Western Conference is improving, especially teams like the Jazz, Grizzlies and Suns. However, the Lakers’ title window will most likely remain open as long as its star duo remains on the roster.

Do you think the Lakers can win another championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

