Stephen A. Smith Suggests A Ridiculous NBA Trade

Say what you want about Stephen A. Smith, but the man does know the NBA. He’s been around the league a long time as a reporter and analyst and understands all the intricacies of the association.

With those statements out of the way, Smith had a rather absurd trade proposal this morning on “First Take.” It involved the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma has been mentioned as trade bait for some time now, and there is certainly a market for the 24-year-old offensive-minded forward. However, thinking that Kuzma could be the centerpiece of a trade for Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is unrealistic.

Yet, that’s what Smith suggested today, when he hypothesized about packaging Kuzma with “a multitude of players and even a pick” for Booker, who is averaging 25.8 points per game in his fifth season.

Stephen A Smith thinks the Lakers should trade Kyle Kuzma for Devin Booker (🎥 @FirstTake ) pic.twitter.com/eoKLO4G56p — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2020

Stephen A. has to be interesting, but man, this is just not a feasible trade proposal. If the Lakers were to trade for Booker, Kuzma would have to be a secondary piece in the deal.

As currently constituted, the Lakers are 33-7, the best record in the NBA. Their roster is pretty good as is.

Still, that doesn’t mean LA won’t look make some tweaks before the NBA’s February 6 trade deadline.