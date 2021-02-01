Stephen A. Smith’s Old Comment On Kwame Brown Is Going Viral

Today marks the 13-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Lakers trading former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a blockbuster deal for Pau Gasol. And after 13 years, Stephen A. Smith still remembers exactly how he felt about Brown back then.

Taking to Twitter this morning, the ESPN personality reposted his legendary rant on how bad Kwame Brown was for the Lakers. Smith infamously called Brown “a bonafide scrub” and declared that the Lakers should have “celebrated” his departure.

“Is that a trick question? They gave up Kwa-me Brown, who cares? I could care less! First of all, understand something. When you’re giving up first round picks, if you are a quality team in playoff contention, it really doesn’t mean that much, that’s number one. Number two and more importantly, Kwame Brown is gone! The City of Angels, Hollywood should be celebrating. Throw a parade already whether you win a championship or not. This man was a bonafide scrub! He can’t play! No disrespect whatsoever, but I’m sorry to call, tell everybody the truth, the man cannot play the game of basketball. He has small hands, he can’t catch the ball, he has bad feet, he can’t really move even though he’s mobile, doesn’t really know what he’s doing, doesn’t have a post move that he or he puts to memory that he can do two times in a row. He has no game whatsoever, plays no defense, doesn’t have the heart, the passion or anything that comes with it, and you’re asking me whether they gave up too much? Please. The Los Angeles Lakers knew exactly what they were doing, they should be celebrating right now, and Kobe Bryant should not be saying a word!”

Stephen A. Smith proved to be right on the money. Kwame Brown played in just a few more NBA seasons before playing just 22 games for the 76ers in the 2012-13 season.

NBA fans discovering the clip for the first time have been absolutely delighted. Smith’s post has over 10,000 likes and several thousand retweets in less than an hour since publishing it.

13 years ago today, the Lakers traded Kwame Brown. And I traded these thoughts. pic.twitter.com/aK2YqTIgmZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 1, 2021

In 12 NBA seasons, Kwame Brown averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. His stints with the Washington Wizards, Lakers, Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and 76ers were all uneventful.

Many consider Kwame Brown to be one of the biggest draft busts of all-time.

Stephen A. Smith was one of the many people who recognized that early. And it helped turn him into a household name.