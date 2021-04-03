Look: The First Trailer For LeBron James’ “Space Jam” Is Out

For over a year, NBA fans have been waiting to see the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. On Saturday, they finally had the chance to see how LeBron James looks on the Tune Squad.

HBO Max shared the first trailer for the newest installment of Space Jam this Saturday with the following caption: “Your favorite players are back in the game.”

The plot for Space Jam: A New Legacy seems a bit different from Michael Jordan’s Space Jam, which came out in 1996. It appears that James’ son, played by Cedric Joe, gets sucked into the Looney Tunes universe. The four-time NBA champion will most likely have to lead the Tune Squad to a victory on the hardwood if he wants to reunite with his son.

Although there weren’t too many basketball clips in the first trailer, it appears Space Jam: A New Legacy has recreated the iconic alley-oop dunk from LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

You can watch the first trailer here:

Your favorite players are back in the game 🏀 Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. In theaters July 16 and streaming exclusively on HBO Max at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/mCnkLcrbGo — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 3, 2021

The hype surrounding this move will only increase in the coming months.

James said in a previous interview that Space Jam: A New Legacy is not a sequel to Space Jam.

“The movie stands on its own,” James said, via Entertainment. “But, more importantly, this movie is going to surprise a lot of people, because it brings up a lot about family and the dynamic between a father and son. There are parents who want to push their kids to do certain things because this is what they do, but sometimes you have to look into a kid and be able to have an open mind and ear to help them become the thing they’ve dreamed of.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy will release in theaters on July 16 and stream exclusively on HBO Max for a month.