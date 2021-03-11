The NBA Released Its List Of The Best-Selling 2021 Jerseys

Few things are as good of a metric for determining the most popular players in the NBA than jersey sales. And with the new list of top jersey sellers this season, we have a good idea of who cracks the top of the list.

New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein shared the latest ranking of the top jersey sellers in the NBA today. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James came in with the top spot.

Given his NBA title win with the Lakers in 2020 combined with his continued social justice efforts, LeBron’s top spot should be a shock to almost nobody. But things get interesting after number one.

Taking second place on the list is Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. The third-year forward from Slovenia is coming off his second NBA All-Star appearance and is rapidly climbing the ranks of the NBA hierarchy. He’s averaging over 28 points per game and a career-high 9.1 assists per game.

Rounding out the top three are Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

KD, Steph Curry and Giannis being on the list should be no surprise either. All three of them are elite at their position and are frequently on the national stage. The fact that they have a combined seven NBA MVP awards between them helps their popularity too.

Of the five players on the top of the list, all but Luka Doncic have at least one MVP award. Luka and Giannis are the only ones without an NBA title either.

Perhaps that will change for one of them this year.