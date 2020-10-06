The TV Ratings For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals Are In

Much has been made of the TV ratings for the 2020 NBA Finals. Well, the numbers are in for Game 3, and they’re not good for the league.

According to Paulsen Sports Media Watch, Sunday night’s Game 3 between the Lakers and Heat averaged 5.94 million viewers, the least-watched NBA Finals game on record. It “topped” the previous low of 6.61 million–which was set on Friday during Game 2.

The Game 2 low was a step down from the then-record low 7.41 million viewers for Game 1 last Wednesday. Simply put, not a lot of people are tuning into the NBA Finals right now.

As The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch notes, there are a number of explanations for the low ratings. On Sunday night in particular, the NBA was in direct competition with the NFL. Also, we’re in an election year, the Lakers-Heat matchup isn’t that compelling, and of course, some people will say pregame player protests are also having an effect.

Whatever theory you subscribe to, the numbers are “brutally bad” for the league, as Deitsch says.

Per @paulsen_smw: Sunday’s Lakers-Heat NBA Finals Game 3 averaged 5.94 million viewers, least-watched NBA Finals game on record. Lot of TV factors as to why (comp, hyper-news cycle etc..) but no spinning the big point: That's a brutally bad number for the NBA. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 6, 2020

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set for tonight. There are also a number of MLB playoff games on at the same time.

Let’s see the tale of the tape in a couple of days.