There’s A New California Law Prompted By Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

A new California law has been passed, prompted by the helicopter crash that took the lives of the late Kobe Bryant and eight others. The law will prohibit first responders at the scene of an accident or crime to take unauthorized photos.

Vanessa Bryant sparked the discussion regarding the new law. Eight deputies allegedly took photos of the helicopter crash in Southern California back in January. The department previously had no policy against taking photos of accident scenes.

California Gov. Gavin Newsome passed a new law this week which now prohibits the taking of pictures at either a crime or accident scene. First responders who break said law will now be issued fines up to $1,000 for each offense.

This is a step in the right direction following the tragic death of Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

This will hopefully help ease the pain Vanessa Bryant and her family have experienced these past few months. Vanessa is currently suing the Los Angeles Police Department over its malpractice regarding the crash, including the unauthorized pictures taken at the accident scene.

The NBA community continues to remember the legacy left behind by the Black Mamba. The Los Angeles Lakers continue to discuss Kobe’s impact as they attempt to win the NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. LeBron James and his teammates will certainly remember the late Kobe Bryant and his impact on the game of basketball.