TIME Unveils Commemorative Kobe Bryant Magazine Cover

NBA players and teams, along with celebrities and major organizations across the world are out in force paying tribute to the late-great Kobe Bryant. Adding to the commemorations of the Lakers legend is the iconic TIME Magazine, which is publishing a special cover in this week’s edition.

TIME sports writer Sean Gregory revealed the new cover for the February 10 edition of the magazine. It’s a black-and-white photo of Bryant taking his final bow as a member of the Lakers.

It’s a moving and powerful image:

Gregory wrote the feature story on Bryant, highlighting how intensely his loss was felt around the world.

Via TIME:

The loss was one of the most stunning in the history of sports and global celebrity that Bryant had done so much to fuse. To many, it was as if a vein had been opened. NBA players wept publicly. On Weibo, one of China’s largest social networks, the hashtag for Bryant’s death drew nearly 2.5 billion views in a day.

Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash that took the life of eight other people. Among that victims was Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Tributes to Bryant having been appearing in just about every continent, and will likely continue to come out in the weeks and months to come.

But this is a very fitting tribute indeed.