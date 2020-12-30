Tom Brady Posts Birthday Message For LeBron James

The sports world is celebrating LeBron James’ birthday this Wednesday, as countless athletes, coaches and fans have posted sincere messages on social media for the four-time champion.

James, who just turned 36 years old, continues to defy Father Time. We’re only a few games into the 2020-21 season, but he looks awfully sharp on the hardwood, averaging 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

His greatness hasn’t gone unnoticed, that’s for sure. Even an NFL legend like Tom Brady went out of his way to wish James well on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday @KingJames, 18 years strong here’s to many more…keep going,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @KingJames, 18 years strong here’s to many more…keep going! https://t.co/0cjxwDQ8OE — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 30, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Brady and James have tweeted at each other, and it probably won’t be the last.

Over the weekend, James fired off several tweets about Brady’s jaw-dropping performance against the Detroit Lions. The future Hall of Famer finished with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns. What made it such an impressive outing from Brady was that he didn’t even play in the second half since the game was out of reach.

James hasn’t responded yet to Brady’s birthday post, but we’d have to imagine he will. There’s a great deal of respect between these two athletes due to their achievements.

No one truly knows how much longer Brady and James will dominate their respective field. For now though, the sports world should appreciate what they bring to the table each and every week.

