Tyronn Lue Compares Michael Jordan, LeBron James As Leaders

Love him or hate him, LeBron James will forever be intertwined with Michael Jordan. His career has been that impressive thus far, and let’s not forget he’s not slowing down yet.

James will always deal with critics since he’s such a polarizing figure, but he recently received some praise. On Friday, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was asked about the similarities between James and Jordan as leaders.

Lue, who coached James and played against Jordan, doesn’t see much of a difference between these two all-time greats.

“They’re the same. They both wanted to win and would do anything it took to win,” Lue said. “I thought they did a great job, both of those guys did a great job of galvanizing the team and bringing everyone together, making everyone feel a part of it.

“You would think when you are dealing with guys that are sometimes bigger than the game, you would think that they would kind of just stay to themselves and do their own thing, but they were very great at just bringing everybody in and making everybody feel a part of it.”

Should we really be surprised by this response? It takes a special leader to do what James has done in his career, as he has led three separate franchises to at least one championship.

Another ring this season would not only strengthen James’ legacy, it would bring him one step closer to tying Jordan in that department.