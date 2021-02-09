U.S. Feds Announce Findings Of Kobe Bryant Crash Investigation

The Spun

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his daughter, Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board has announced critical findings regarding the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others last January.

According to the NTSB, pilot Ara Zobayan violated federal standards regarding required visibility during the flight on the morning of January 26, 2020.

Board members say Zobayan didn’t abide by his training “by becoming spatially disoriented in thick clouds.” The aircraft had encountered thick fog in the San Fernando Valley on that fateful morning.

“Thirty-seven minutes into the flight, the pilot initiated a climb with a gradual left turn, to “get above the layers,” as he told an air traffic control facility,” NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said on Tuesday. ” It was the beginning of a series of events that ended two minutes later with the tragic loss of the helicopter, its pilot, and all eight passengers.”

Bryant’s death shocked not only the sports world but America as a whole. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers guard was only 41 years old at the time of his passing.

Bryant’s daughter Gianna was 13 at the time of the crash. The other victims of the crash included two of her Mamba Academy basketball teammates and their family members.


