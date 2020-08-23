U.S. Senator Has A Blunt Reaction To LeBron’s Comment

A United States senator had a blunt reaction to LeBron James’ comments on President Trump’s call for a Goodyear boycott.

President Trump called for a boycott on Goodyear tires after it was reported that the company had banned his MAGA hats.

LeBron James was asked about Goodyear, which is based in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The Los Angeles Lakers star mostly took the high road in his response.

“I know my people of Akron and what Goodyear means to our city,” James told reporters on Thursday. “One thing about us, we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody. So, I’m not worried about that. Not only has Goodyear been great for my city, for the history of my city, but they’ve been great for the country and what they’ve represented. Unbelievable brand, unbelievable history.

“We stand strong and we’re always united, especially in my city. We’ve always felt like we’ve been counted out, being a small city. That’s what rally us even more and makes us even stronger. Shout out, salute to all the workers, the men and women of Goodyear over the course of its history. And to the city of Akron.”

James has since been called out by some for being hypocritical with his comments, considering the NBA’s reaction to the Daryl Morey-China controversy.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley reacted to LeBron’s comment on Twitter.

This is not the first time the U.S. senator has called out LeBron James – and it likely won’t be the last time, either.

LeBron, meanwhile, is coming off a big performance in Game 3 of the first round series against Portland.

Game 4 is scheduled for 9 p.m. E.T. on Monday.