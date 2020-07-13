U.S. Senator Has A Blunt Message For LeBron James

The United States senator who was on the receiving end of the “f–k you” email from Adrian Wojnarowski has responded to LeBron James’ tweet.

LeBron tweeted his support of Wojnarowski on Sunday evening, joining several other NBA players on Twitter.

“#FreeWOJ!!” LeBron wrote on Twitter. The tweet has been retweeted more than 40,000 times and liked more than 180,000 times.

Wojnarowski has been suspended for two weeks by ESPN for his profane email to the U.S. senator. The longtime NBA insider wrote the email in response to a letter from Josh Hawley, who criticized the NBA for its relationship with China.

Last fall, Daryl Morey tweeted “Free Hong Kong” before the NBA’s trip to China. The tweet led to major criticism from China, which ended some of its partnerships with the league.

Prominent NBA figures like LeBron James have been criticized for not speaking out on the issue. Hawley took LeBron’s Sunday night tweet as an opportunity to criticize the Los Angeles Lakers star.

“Now try #FreeHongKong,” the United States senator wrote to LeBron.

LeBron is currently in the NBA bubble at Disney World. The 2019-20 season is set to resume from Orlando later this month.

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the favorites to win it all. Wojnarowski’s suspension will reportedly conclude before the season’s restart.