UFC Star Has A Blunt Message For LeBron James

A UFC star had a harsh message for LeBron James following his fight win on Saturday night.

Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley on Saturday night. Following the win, he called out the Los Angeles Lakers star.

The President Trump supporter dedicated his win to the first responders and the military, ripping LeBron in the process.

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” he said, according to MMAFighting.com. “This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

Covington: I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there. This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I'm sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James #UFCVegas11 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 20, 2020

Covington is a major supporter of President Trump and LeBron James has been a major critic of POTUS, so this isn’t exactly surprising.

The UFC star followed up his message with a tweet on Saturday night.

“Nothing makes me prouder than fighting for the people who fight for America!!!” his tweet read. “THANK YOU to all the brave men and women of law enforcement and the military!!! Thank You @realDonaldTrump for all the love and support!! The silent majority is ready to make some noise November 3rd!!”

LeBron has yet to respond to Covington’s remarks – and he probably won’t.

The Lakers are set to play the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on TNT.